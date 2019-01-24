FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a shooting case from Jan. 16 that left a victim with a serious gunshot wound. Fairfield police said they arrested 27-year-old Ernesto Martinez Thursday after he was identified as the shooting suspect by Fairfield detectives.

The shooting happened in the early morning on Jan. 16 on the 1600 block of Clay Street. Officers found the victim with the serious, non-life-threatening wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and remains there recovering from their injuries.

Investigators learned that an altercation occurred which ended with the victim getting shot. Detectives identified Martinez as the suspect and got an arrest warrant for attempted murder for him.

The Special Operations Team tracked Martinez and found him a week later. When officers were arresting Martinez, they said he was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Officers said the handgun matched evidence from the shooting and could be the weapon used during the crime.

Detectives got an additional search warrant to search Martinez’s home on the 300 block of San Jose Street. During their search, officers found another semi-automatic handgun and ammunition that matched the handgun Martinez had on him when he was arrested and that was left at the scene.

Martinez was booked into the Solano County Jail for attempted murder, being armed during the commission of a felony, felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, violation of his probation, and violation of his Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS).