Filed Under:Lombard Street, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The city of San Francisco is mulling a plan to ease the congestion on the 1000 block of Lombard Street that includes imposing a fee, which could range from $5-$10.

Lombard St. is one of San Francisco’s most popular attractions and is known as the crookedest street in the world. It’s so popular that on some weekends, there is a line of cars all the way down to Van Ness Avenue.

The plan is called the reservation and pricing system. The San Francisco County Transportation Authority is contemplating the idea of charging $5 to $10 for people to drive down Lombard Street–$5 on weekdays and $10 on weekends. Residents in the area are willing to hear out any idea to ease congestion.

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com.

