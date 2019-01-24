Filed Under:Fire, playground, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Your help is needed finding an arsonist in North Highlands.

Sacramento Metro Fire says someone intentionally set fire to a playground at Oakdale Elementary School this morning.

The playground is a complete loss.

If you have any information about the fire, you are asked to call the Metro Fire Arson Tip Line at 916-859-3775.

 

