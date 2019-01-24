View this post on Instagram

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 24, 2019 Fire on Playground at Oakdale Elementary School in North Highlands Ruled Arson North Highlands, CA. – A fire in North Highlands at a playground on the site of Oakdale Elementary School was ruled #Arson this morning by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Fire District (Metro Fire) Arson Investigators. Working together with the Twin Rivers Police Department, we are requesting assistance to identify who may have started this fire. Unfortunately the fire destroyed the playground. Anyone with information is urged to call the #MetroFire Arson Tip Line at (916) 859 – 3775.