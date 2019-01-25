YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person is dead and several other people were hurt after a crash involving three cars east of Woodland Friday morning.

The incident happened on County Road 19, west of County Road 92c. California Highway Patrol’s Woodland area division says officers responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. and found three cars had been in an accident.

Investigators say it appears that a Honda tried to overtake a Chevy, crossing double yellow solid lines. As it was crossing, the Honda crashed into an oncoming Ford.

The crash also sent the Ford into the Chevy.

Officers say one passenger in the Honda was killed in the crash. That person, only identified as a man at this point, was apparently not wearing a seatbelt.

All other people involved in the crash had injuries considered minor to major.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with further information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact CHP at (530) 662-4685.