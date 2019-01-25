DAVIS (CBS13) – A Davis restaurant chain raised more than $30,000 in one day towards the memorial fund of slain police officer Natalie Corona.

Dos Coyotes Border Café, a Southwestern food-inspired restaurant chain, held the fundraiser on Tuesday. All of the sales at the restaurant’s two Davis locations went towards Officer Corona’s fund that day.

Officer Corona’s family reportedly visited both of the locations to thank guests.

“It was the busiest our two Davis restaurants have ever been,” said restaurant owner Bobby Coyote in a release.

In total, Dos Coyotes says $26,832 in sales and $3,773 in additional contributions were made on Tuesday.

The small restaurant chain was founded in Davis 28 years ago by Bobby Coyote and has since expanded to 12 locations around the region.

Another regional chain, Dutch Bros., also recently raised $82,000 towards Officer Corona’s memorial fund. She was a beloved regular customer at the Davis Dutch Bros. location.