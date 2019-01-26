VACAVILLE (CBS13) — One person is dead and another behind bars after an early morning crash on Interstate 80 at the Nut Tree exit.

Police say a male drunk driver was going the wrong way around 1:30 this morning when he slammed, head-first into an oncoming car.

The driver of that car died at a nearby hospital.

Police arrested the wrong-way driver for driving under the influence.

If you witnessed the accident, the Vacaville Police Department asks you to call them at 707-428-2100.