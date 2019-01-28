BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Red Bluff was located, shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Butte County Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Red Bluff Police issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) alert to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Monday around noon for 52-year-old Richard Mouton. Moulton was wanted for a crime in Red Bluff and was believed to be in Butte County driving a Ford F-150.

Police said Moulton was wanted for attempted murder stemming from a domestic violence incident involving his estranged wife. During the incident, the suspect allegedly arrived at his ex-wife’s residence and an argument ensued.

The victim told police the suspect slapped her, bit her face, choked her, attempted to gouge out her eyes, and threatened to kill her. The suspect then reportedly went to his vehicle to grab a handgun and then forced the gun into the victim’s mouth.

The victim was able to get away, but the suspect allegedly fired nine shots in the direction of the victim and impacted her residence. The suspect then left the area in his vehicle.

Butte County sheriff’s deputies located the suspect’s vehicle in the Durham area and followed it, requesting additional units before pulling him over. When the additional units arrived, the suspect drove away, leading to a pursuit.

The Sheriff’s department said preliminary information indicated the pursuit ended at Highway 162 and Aguas Frias Road when the suspect stopped his vehicle. The suspect then reportedly opened his door and turned sideways in his seat while looking at deputies.

The suspect then allegedly brought out a handgun and then put it to his head. Deputies said he the3n lowered the gun and exited his vehicle before raising the gun in the direction of the deputies. At that time, with the handgun reportedly pointed at them, deputies fired their guns in response to the threat.

The suspect, Moulton from Red Bluff, was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

Nine deputies were involved in the incident and placed administrative duties and removed from the field for the investigation, which will be conducted by the Butte County Officer Involved Shooting/Critical Incident Protocol Team.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were at least two civilian vehicles in the area before the shooting and are requesting anyone who witnessed the incident to call their office at 530-538-7322.