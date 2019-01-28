SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — A tense exchange at a San Francisco art gallery when “pro-life” advocates from Sacramento said they were kicked out over their religious views. The incident happened after the Walk For Life rally on Saturday.

The group said one of their members was still carrying a “pro-life” sign when they decided to stop in the Dennis Rae Fien Art Gallery on Pier 39. That’s when they say a worker at the gallery confronted them.

“A lady approached us, she looked at the sign and she looked at me and she said ‘no I do not support what you are doing. I need you to get out. I need you to get out,” said Erica Hernandez.

“She did not respect our opinions one single bit, and we were very tolerant of her…” Gabriel Voehl said.

The group says they would like an apology from the woman. The gallery released a statement claiming they asked the group to leave because the gallery was closing for the night, not because of their beliefs.

The gallery is offering a 10 percent discount for both pro-life and pro-choice customers.