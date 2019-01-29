  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:immigration, South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Investigators are releasing more information on the case of a man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple minors at a South Lake Tahoe store.

South Lake Tahoe police announced on Monday that Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez, a 46-year-old Gardnerville resident, was arrested in connection to the alleged incidents. Exactly when and how many incidents took place has not been made clear.

Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez’ booking photo. (Credit: South Lake Tahoe Police Department)

The alleged incidents took place at the Goodwill Store in South Lake Tahoe, police say, but Recendiz-Rodriguez was not an employee.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing the alleged incidents. Police are thanking Goodwill employees for helping them quickly identify Recendiz-Rodriguez as the suspect.

Recendiz-Rodriguez is in the US illegally, police say. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on him.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with further information, or who believes they may be a possible victim, is asked to contact South Lake Tahoe police at (530) 542-6100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s