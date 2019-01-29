SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Investigators are releasing more information on the case of a man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple minors at a South Lake Tahoe store.

South Lake Tahoe police announced on Monday that Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez, a 46-year-old Gardnerville resident, was arrested in connection to the alleged incidents. Exactly when and how many incidents took place has not been made clear.

The alleged incidents took place at the Goodwill Store in South Lake Tahoe, police say, but Recendiz-Rodriguez was not an employee.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing the alleged incidents. Police are thanking Goodwill employees for helping them quickly identify Recendiz-Rodriguez as the suspect.

Recendiz-Rodriguez is in the US illegally, police say. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on him.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with further information, or who believes they may be a possible victim, is asked to contact South Lake Tahoe police at (530) 542-6100.