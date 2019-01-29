MODESTO (CBS13) – An operation to try and stem human trafficking in Stanislaus County has led to dozens of arrests of over the past few days.

The sting, dubbed “Operation Rebuild and Reclaim for Stanislaus County,” took place over three days – Jan. 24-26.

Law enforcement officers trolled websites known for being used for prostitution to set up the sting. The officers staked themselves out at three different motels – the Clarion in Modesto and Travel Lodges in Westly and Turlock.

In total, 33 people were contacted and arrested on various charges.

READ: The Full List Of People Arrested In Operation Rebuild And Reclaim For Stanislaus County

Deputies, officers and other representatives from Patterson, Waterford, Riverbank, Turlock, Stanislaus County, Stanislaus Probation, Stanislaus District Attorney’s Office and Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus helped in the operation.