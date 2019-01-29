TRACY (CBS13) — Tracy police announced Tuesday that a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery and brandishing of a weapon was arrested.

The suspect, Andrew Black, was identified as the suspect in two crimes and was arrested by Tracy Police.

The first incident happened Monday when officers responded to an armed robbery.

Just 20 minutes later, police said another call came in of a suspect brandishing a firearm to a delivery driver.

Through investigative work by Tracy police officers, Black was named the suspect in both of the crimes and arrested.