MODESTO (CBS13) — Police have identified the man accused of hitting several people with his vehicle in Modesto.

Twenty-nine-year old Israel Bazan of Modesto was allegedly driving under the influence when he went to the parking lot of Beardbrook Park at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and drove his car into four people, according to Modesto police

People from a nearby homeless camp detained Bazan until police arrived.

One person suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Two other victims had minor injuries and were able to walk around and transport themselves to the hospital. The injuries to the third victim are unknown.