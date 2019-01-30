DAVIS (CBS13) —The Davis Police Department announced it will not release body camera video from the night officer Natalie Corona was shot and killed.

This announcement comes despite a new law that requires law enforcement agencies to do just that after critical shootings.

The new law doesn’t go into effect until July and it also only applies to shootings when an officer fires their gun or uses force, not when an officer is shot.

The Davis Police Department said on the night Natalie Corona was shot, none of their officers fired a weapon, therefore they are not required to release the body camera footage even under the new law.

The department said they are still investigating Natalie Corona’s death.