PARADISE (CBS13) – Paradise could lose its funding for its FEMA-funded clean-up reimbursement after town leaders allowed residents to move back into areas where debris had not been removed.

In November 2018, the Camp Fire destroyed thousands of homes and businesses and displaced 26,000 residents. Debris left from the disaster posed a public health and safety emergency, so FEMA provided reimbursement funds so residents could move back and start over.

However, faced with a housing crisis, the town council allowed RVs to be placed temporarily in Paradise prior to the debris removal, which may have put FEMA funds in jeopardy.

Leaders say they are are working with FEMA to remedy the issue.

“We are working closely with FEMA, CalOES and the County on a solution that is sensitive to the housing needs of our residents, their safety, as well as ensuring funding for the Cal-OES/FEMA debris removal program. In the meantime, we are suspending the issuance of temporary power permits until we have come to an understanding with our recovery partners.”

The reinsurance giant said on Tuesday that the November fire caused overall losses of $16.5 billion. The company said some $12.5 billion in losses were insured.

