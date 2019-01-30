WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a road rage incident at the Chevron on Harbor Boulevard and Evergreen Avenue.

Police say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. between two drivers. After the drivers pulled over, a physical altercation happened.

The victim is saying the suspect brandished a gun, hower police did not find a gun at the scene or with the suspect.

The suspect reportedly had a passenger in their vehicle, but that person ran away on foot when the fighting began.

Police located the suspect, who turned out to be the passenger about an hour after the incident occurred. The suspect was arrested for felony vandalism and throwing an object from a moving vehicle.

When the driver of the suspect vehicle, a woman, was located, she was detained and later released.

Police are investigating the area and said the victim’s vehicle has a slashed tire, but it is unclear if the suspect slashed it. The victim’s vehicle window was also broken by the suspect’s belt buckle.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident but did not need to go to the hospital.

Police also said no gun was ever found at the scene.

The cause of the incident was determined to be an unknown act of road rage on the freeway.