



â€” The House of Beef in Oakdale is looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a steak from their restaurant.

The restaurant filed a police report with the Oakdale Police Department after the man walked out of the establishment with a whole steak wrapped in the napkin from his bread basket.

Christina Ingram, an employee at House of Beef, posted the security footage online Wednesday, detailing the incident.

She said the man came in dressed in a suit, used the restroom, then was seated by himself. The man reportedly told employees he was waiting on others and finally ordered a porterhouse dinner and lobster tail an hour later.

As seen on the security video, the man looked nervous and was looking around the restaurant before removing the napkin out of the bread basket and wrapped his steak.

The man then got up, looking around and walked out with his steak, without paying for his food. According to the restuaurant’s menu online, the steak costs $26.95 and the side of lobster tail was an additional $16.95.

The restaurant asked that anyone who knows or has seen this man contact House of Beef of Oakdale Police Department.