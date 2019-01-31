  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Survivor
The full cast competes on SURVIVOR: Edge of Extinction when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 38th season, Wednesday, Feb. 20 (8:00-9:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.


Survivor returns for its 38th season on Wednesday, February 20th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. The newest installment of the popular reality show competition will be called Survivor: Edge Of Extinction and features an all-new, never before seen twist following each elimination ceremony. This season will feature four returning players and 14 newbies as each tries to outwit, outplay and outlast one another for the $1 million grand prize.

See below for the full list of castaways and be sure to tune in all season long for the drama and excitement that has kept audiences tuning in for 18 years and counting!

â€œMANUâ€ TRIBE

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Dan â€œThe Wardogâ€ DaSilva (38)
Hometown: Ossining, N.Y.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Law Student/Former Military

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Reem Daly (46)
Hometown: Fairfax, Va.
Current Residence: Ashburn, Va.
Sales

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Rick Devens (33)
Hometown: Blacksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Macon, Ga.
Morning News Anchor

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Wendy Diaz (25)
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Bell, Calif.
Small Business Owner

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Lauren Oâ€™Connell (21)
Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif.
Current Residence: Waco, Texas
Student at Baylor University

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Keith Sowell (19)
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Pre-Med Student

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Chris Underwood (25)
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Current Residence: Greenville, S.C.
District Sales Manager

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Kelley Wentworth (31)
Hometown: Ephrata, Wash.
Current Residence: Seattle
Marketing Manager
Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur

Photo Courtesy of CBS

David Wright (44)
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Television Writer
Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X

â€œKAMAâ€ TRIBE

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Joe Anglim (29)
Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.
Current Residence: Ogden, Utah
Multimedia Artist
Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Aubry Bracco (32)
Hometown: Hampton Falls, N.H.
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Marketing Director
Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Victoria Baamonde (23)
Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.
Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.
Waitress

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Ron Clark (46)
Hometown: Chocowinity, N.C.
Current Residence: Atlanta
Teacher, Ron Clark Academy

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Julia Carter (24)
Hometown: Hazleton, Pa.
Current Residence: Bethesda, Md.
Medical Assistant

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Eric Hafemann (34)
Hometown: Chicago
Current Residence: Livermore, Calif.
Firefighter

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Aurora McCreary (32)
Hometown: Pensacola, Fla.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Divorce Lawyer

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Julie Rosenberg (46)
Hometown: Baltimore
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Toymaker

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Gavin Whitson (23)
Hometown: Erwin, Tenn.
Current Residence: Erwin, Tenn.
YMCA Program Director