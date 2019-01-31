



â€” An unusual suspect set off a residential burglary alarm Thursday in Elk Grove.

The Elk Grove Police Department said officers responded to the alarm in a residential area to find a second story window shattered. Upon further investigation, officers saw the suspect still in the house, hanging out in the living room.

Officers attempted to make contact with the intruder but said: “he would only respond with fowl language.”

The intruder, a wild turkey, was recovered from the home with only minor injuries. Police said the turkey will be transported to a wildlife rehabilitation center to recover.