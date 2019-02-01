  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DUI, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into several parked cars early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says officers responded to the area of Bruella Road, at the dead end of Emil Street, to investigate a reported crash. At the scene, officers found that five parked cars had been hit by a pickup truck.

The dead end where several parked cars were hit. (Credit; CHP Stockton)

The dead end where several parked cars were hit. (Credit; CHP Stockton)

The truck had apparently been speeding south on Bruella Road when it drove into the dead end and crashed into the cars, which were parked in front of a home.

The crash flipped the pickup into a vineyard beyond the dead end. The driver, 34-year-old Stockton resident Daniel Torres, was arrested.

The pickup truck kept going into a vineyard. (Credit: CHP Stockton)

A passenger who was in the truck was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Torres, who officers say was found to be under the influence of alcohol, is facing felony DUI charges.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s