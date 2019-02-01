STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into several parked cars early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says officers responded to the area of Bruella Road, at the dead end of Emil Street, to investigate a reported crash. At the scene, officers found that five parked cars had been hit by a pickup truck.

The truck had apparently been speeding south on Bruella Road when it drove into the dead end and crashed into the cars, which were parked in front of a home.

The crash flipped the pickup into a vineyard beyond the dead end. The driver, 34-year-old Stockton resident Daniel Torres, was arrested.

A passenger who was in the truck was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Torres, who officers say was found to be under the influence of alcohol, is facing felony DUI charges.