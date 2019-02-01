



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The Vallejo Police department is investigating an incident in which a man appears to have been roughed up by an officer upset over being recorded during a traffic stop.

A U.S. Marine veteran and filmmaker says he was assaulted by the police officer and suffered a concussion just for filming the officer from his front porch on Jan. 22.

Adrian Burrell, 28, posted video of the encounter to Facebook Thursday morning. He has retained civil rights attorney John Burris, who called the case “egregious” and said the officer’s use of force was “unnecessary and unreasonable.”

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com.