PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is working a major accident on Highway 49 just south of Placerville.
Caltrans says the highway will be closed for the next 90 minutes.
SR 49 south of Placerville: A solo vehicle rollover near Long Rut Road may cause southbound traffic delays. Major injuries require air ambulance transport. Please be alert in this area. pic.twitter.com/ZAwmqUBR0G
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 3, 2019
