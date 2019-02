— The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of flooding in creeks and

streams.

They say Dry Creek leading into Modesto is likely to flood.

ALSO: Sacramento Weather: Cars Stuck In Yolo County Road Off Highway 505 Flooded After Storm

**Dry Creek Flood Warning** Recent thunderstorms over parts of Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties are bringing some flooding on local streams and creeks. Dry creek flowing into Modesto along Crabtree rd is likely to flood. A Flood Warning is in effect until 6:00 PM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XpLGNkZyFk — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) February 3, 2019

A flood warning is in effect until tomorrow evening.