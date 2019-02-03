



Nyack (CBS13) — A strong storm is moving through the Sierra and causing quite the headache for drivers.

“It’s been kinda scary. The visibility has been a little bit low,” said Lazar Bozic who is heading to Reno for a Sunday night music show with his bandmates.

“It’s going to get much worse. That’s what we’ve been told,” he said.

His band is called The Sediment Club, but their priority at the moment is getting chains on their van. He added that he didn’t expect the storm would be this bad.

“We’ve been through a lot of different crazy situations across the country whether it’s snow or extreme heat,” and the plan is to get through Sunday’s weather. Something some drivers who’ve experienced the conditions uphill say will be difficult.

“It’s been pretty rough coming down,” said Sao Phongboupha.

Sao is driving to the Bay Area but says she had moments when she didn’t think she’d make it far.

“We skidded once when we got off the freeway and coming back in we skidded almost hit the side wall,” she said, but luckily the car stopped.

“It was just slow. Slushy. Didn’t lose much traction with the cable but before Truckee we did,” said Gordon Kiley who’s also headed to the Bay Area. His car skidded due to snow on the roadway.

One thing all drivers do agree with is taking it slow on the roadway.

“Stay alert, stay alive, pay attention, take a break if you need to, and make sure your car has gas. Plenty of it,” said Dwight Royston who’s driving to Reno.

Advice Lazar says he already plans to follow.

“I’ll take it slow and hopefully we’ll make it to the show on time”

A blizzard warning goes into effect at 10pm and whiteout conditions are expected so its best to avoid driving if you can.