TRACY (CBS13) – Investigators say they have arrested five teenagers in connection to a string of car wheel thefts in Tracy recently.

Tracy police say they have been investigating several incidents of cars having their wheels stolen, then being left on blocks.

Early Monday morning, officers spotted a car believed to be linked to some of the thefts. That car was pulled over and, as a result, five people – including four minors – were arrested.

Wheels believed to have been recently stolen and other evidence linking the five to the crimes were found by Tracy police.

Police say the five arrested range in age from 15 to 18. Only the name of the 18-year-old, Donaven Anderson, has been released.

Detectives are still trying to figure out how many thefts the suspects could be linked to in Tracy and possibly elsewhere.