



– Four days of winter advisory has blanketed the Sierra leaving folks stranded in some areas and without power in others. Snow fell as low as Placerville around 1,800 feet.

From there, the scenic overlook on Highway 50 in Pollock Pines is picturesque, as is the drive through the town, but what you’ll also see people digging out their cars just about everywhere you look.

“It’s pretty crazy up here. Last night it started snowing and it kind of tapered off and then it started again and we were like oh no oh no,” said Wade Burmley of Pollock Pines.

He says this latest dumping of snow is unbelievable and it was still snowing Tuesday night.

“I actually had to have a plow come in and my truck is a four-wheel-drive and they had to plow it so I could get out,” he said.

Just down the street at the Chevron it’s been round the clock shoveling.

“More than 3 feet,” said Vince Sharma, who runs the store.

Now that the roads have been cleared, relatives are driving up to help and haven’t seen snow like this in ages.

“This much in one night, about 20 years,” Stan said while helping out his brother.

Just to put into perspective how much snow fell, the owner of a pickup truck cleared off the back of his truck, 24 hours later there was more than a foot of snow.

“We will get three or four feet in Pollock Pines, but in Camino, it will be just raining, so for it to be in Placerville and Shingle Springs it’s kind of crazy,” said Carl Nalan of Pollock Pines.

The storm also left thousands without power.

”That side of the town had power out for more than 12 hours,” Sharma said.

It also led to a snow day, which many children took full advantage of.

“We got to play in the snow and play video games and just chill with her friends, so it’s cool to get a day off school just because of the snow,” one child said while having an afternoon snowball fight.

While it certainly has put a damper on things, it’s also a welcoming sight.

“We need it, but it also causes a lot of other issues, but we definitely do need it and hopefully we can water our lawns this year,” Wade said.

Highway 50 and Interstate 80 were closed due to whiteout and blizzard conditions for most of the weekend into Monday. Both have been reopened.