LIVE:Pres. Trump delivering State Of The Union Adress
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS News: State of the Union 2019
    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Child, Stockton
(CREDIT: STOCKTON PD)

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police are looking for an at-risk missing child, 11-year-old Elianah Nhem.

Elianah was last seen at her apartment on the 3800 Block of North Alvarado Street Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. Her mother believes she left the apartment on foot to walk to school, but Elianah did not arrive at school.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black crop top, dark jeans rolled up on the bottom (capri length), white Adidas tennis shoes and a pink backpack. Her hair is shoulder length. She may have a gray sweater with her.

She does not have a cell phone.

Elianah is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you locate Elianah, contact Stockton Unified School District Police at 209 933-7085. Case: SUSD 19-0179. Also, contact Stockton Police Department at 209 937-7911 Stockton PD #19-5027

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s