



— Two people are dead after a car lost control on Interstate 5 in Stockton early Wednesday morning, Stockton CHP said.

CHP officers said a 2006 Honda was driving north on I-5, north of Eighth Street, using all lanes at a high rate of speed to pass slower traffic. As the Honda was passing traffic, the driver reportedly made an unsafe turning movement and lost control.

The car left the roadway and collided with a guardrail east of the road. The Honda then continued down the embankment east of I-5 and overturned several times, before stopping upside down in a drainage ditch.

Officers said both occupants in the Honda were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected during the collision, which resulted in fatal injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact the Stockton Area CHP at (209) 943-4800.

The identities of the occupants have not yet been released.