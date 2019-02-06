



SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – James Harden made eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points, helping the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 127-101 on Wednesday night.

The Rockets won their third straight game, and they appeared to be on the verge of adding Iman Shumpert to their array of talented shooters. Gerald Green matched his season high with 25 points, and Eric Gordon scored 20 points.

Houston, Sacramento and Cleveland were working on a trade that will most notably send Shumpert from the Kings to the Rockets. Houston is sending Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss to the Cavaliers. Alec Burks – now traded for the second time this season, after starting the year in Utah – will go from the Cavaliers to the Kings.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA trade call has not yet been completed.

Sacramento also was working on a trade for Dallas’ Harrison Barnes in another deal ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

The Kings had won three in a row and four of five. Buddy Hield had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Marvin Bagley III added 10 points and 10 boards.

Sacramento kept Harden off the line, but the reigning NBA MVP still scored almost at will.

Harden collected 25 points while helping Houston to a 76-45 halftime lead. He made four 3-pointers during a 19-3 run over the final five minutes of the second quarter.

Harden – the NBA leader in average free-throw attempts – was limited to two, matching his season low. But he went 13 for 26 from the field.

Things got chippy midway through the fourth when Harden was called for a technical foul after he exchanged words with Sacramento’s Frank Mason near midcourt.

The Kings struggled to keep up. They trailed by as many as 37 in the second half.

Rockets: Gordon returned to the lineup after sitting out Monday’s win over Phoenix because of right knee soreness. . Houston is 8-4 without Clint Capela, who is sidelined with a right thumb injury.

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 13 points while starting in place of Shumpert, who addressed his former Sacramento teammates in the locker room before the game and then left the arena. … Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph are reportedly being sent to Dallas as part of the trade for Barnes.

Rockets: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Kings: Host Miami on Friday.

