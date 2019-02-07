



— A family dog’s brush with death, and the moment he leaped back to life, were caught on camera in Carmichael Wednesday night.

Firefighters successfully performed CPR after a home on Mission Avenue caught fire last night. People all over the world are watching the video of this rescue.

Some of the video footage is hard to watch, but luckily, this story has a happy ending.

When crews arrived at the scene of the fire they said crews found fire coming from one of the bedrooms. Firefighters removed one of the occupants from the home who was in a wheelchair and learned a dog was still missing.

Helmet camera video shows the moment firefighters found the dog, Dicky, under a bed. Crews said Dicky was unresponsive and they pulled him out to the sidewalk.

Crews initiated life-saving measures on the small dog, performing CPR and giving Dicky oxygen.

As crews worked on him, Dicky was not moving at all. Luckily the firefighters knew exactly what to do. Within about five or ten minutes the dog had regained consciousness and was acting normally.

It’s not often, firefighters have the opportunity to bring a dog back from the brink of death. You’d better believe it feels great.

Dicky belongs to a 90-year-old woman in Carmichael who is so grateful to have him back.

Firefighters said they used a special pet mask to give Dicky oxygen. It’s what they need to use because a dog’s snout is shaped very differently than a human face.

Fire trucks carry several of these pet masks in different sizes from Great Dane on down.

First responders and good Samaritans in California are protected by law if they help dogs and cats during emergencies. Governor Brown signed a bill allowing EMTs to provide basic first aid for dogs and cats, including giving them oxygen, mouth-to-snout ventilation, and bandaging wounds.