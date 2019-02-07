



— Gather supplies! That’s the warning from both CAL FIRE and El Dorado County.

The agencies say the incoming storm is going to bring snow to parts of the county and is urging residents to gather food, water, and batteries today.

Get Ready: Low snow expected with the next storm this Friday-Monday. Take today to get food, water, batteries, etc. And don't drive the mountains if you don't have to! @EDCPreparedness @CaltransDist3 https://t.co/87ybe5fKQB — County of El Dorado (@CountyElDorado) February 7, 2019

