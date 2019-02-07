Comments
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Gather supplies! That’s the warning from both CAL FIRE and El Dorado County.
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Gather supplies! That’s the warning from both CAL FIRE and El Dorado County.
ALSO: Residents Digging Out Of Snow After 4 Days Of Winter Advisory
The agencies say the incoming storm is going to bring snow to parts of the county and is urging residents to gather food, water, and batteries today.
You can always get the latest weather news from CBS13: sacramento.cbslocal.com/category/weather.