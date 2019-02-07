Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Local football star Jake Browning will be heading to the NFL Scouting Combine along with eight of his University of Washington teammates, according to the Seattle Times.
(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Local football star Jake Browning will be heading to the NFL Scouting Combine along with eight of his University of Washington teammates, according to the Seattle Times.
Browning, a senior at UW, will have a formal opportunity to impress NFL scouts and executives a the Combine, scheduled Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis.
READ ALSO: Folsom High’s Head Football Coach Takes Coaching Job At Sac State
When he signed with the Huskies, Browning was one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He was a Parade All-American and the 2014 California Division I Player of the year after setting state records with 16,775 passing yards on 1,191 completions in 1,708 attempts.
When Browning started at Washington in 2015 he became the first true-freshman quarterback in modern history to start a season opener for the Huskies. He has also broken almost every passing record at the school.