



— Local football star Jake Browning will be heading to the NFL Scouting Combine along with eight of his University of Washington teammates, according to the Seattle Times.

Browning, a senior at UW, will have a formal opportunity to impress NFL scouts and executives a the Combine, scheduled Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis.

When he signed with the Huskies, Browning was one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He was a Parade All-American and the 2014 California Division I Player of the year after setting state records with 16,775 passing yards on 1,191 completions in 1,708 attempts.

When Browning started at Washington in 2015 he became the first true-freshman quarterback in modern history to start a season opener for the Huskies. He has also broken almost every passing record at the school.