



— Among the many moves the Sacramento Kings have made over the past 24 hours, is waiving veteran Ben McLemore.

The Kings drafted McLemore with the 7th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, ahead of players like C.J. McCollum and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ALSO: Kings Trade Skal Labissiere For Caleb Swanigan, Waive Ben McLemore III

McLemore played with the Kings for four seasons before signing with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017.

In 2018, the Grizzlies traded McLemore back to Sacramento for a draft pick and Garrett Temple.