Newman, Ronil Singh

Four suspects will be back in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing in connection with hiding the suspected killer of a Central Valley police officer.

Seven suspects total were indicted last month for helping undocumented immigrant Paulo Mendoza, who was previously identified by an alias. Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh.

Mendoza will also be back in court Thursday for a judge to review a doctors report and decide if he’s ready to stand trial.

