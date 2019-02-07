



– The Garden Valley High School’s soccer teams are devastated after thieves stole most of their gear off the game day bus.

“Hard to focus on soccer when really all of your stuff is gone,” said Briston Widmann, high school senior.

For these fierce Golden Sierra soccer players, it’s been nothing but dedication and determination.

“The fact that we were able to be the best team in the league was a great thing for us,” said Nicole Cann, captain of the girls’ soccer team.

But their team strength would be put to the test. Last Thursday thieves broke into their bus stealing all their game day gear.

“It sucks really bad because we’ve been doing so good this year,” said Laura Prine, also a captain on the girls’ team.

READ: Folsom Grad Jake Browning Heading To NFL Scouting Combine

“They took the bags, the boys and the girls had everything in there,” said Coach Trenton Mol.

Heading into Friday’s game the teams had nothing to wear and had to postpone the game.

“That’s why we are playing tonight because we didn’t have anything,” he said.

Left scrambling, the girls and boys pieced together uniforms, covering up shirt names, and even wearing missed matched cleats against the Citrus Heights San Juan Spartans.

“Half of our kids had black leggings when we all have white leggings,” Widmann said.

“You don’t have all the right stuff, you don’t feel like a team you know,” said Prine.

ALSO: Ceres Man Found Factually Innocent In Attempted Kidnapping Accusation

They can’t understand why anyone would do this.

“What are they going to get out of used cleats, used shinguards, used uniforms. Uniforms that say Golden Sierra on it?” Coach asked.

The girls this year are undefeated and even in mismatched uniforms, they scored to make it to the playoffs, beating the Spartans.

“We really were able to overcome a better team together I think this has brought us together even more,” Cann said.

An unexpected lesson in teamwork that wasn’t just about goals on the pitch, but away from it as well.

“We need to train really hard and focus and come out on top,” Cann said.

“I hope we dominate the other team and I hope we take the field,” said Morgan Alvarez, high school senior.

Taking the field and shooting for a win no matter what they’re playing with or without.

The thieves also stole personal things including the coach’s phone.