LODI (CBS13) — Lodi Police are looking for the public’s help to identify three women who are suspected of unlawfully using the credit cards of several theft/fraud victims.
(CREDIT: LODI PD)
Anyone with information about their identities is asked to contact Officer Bahr at Gbahr@lodi.gov or Officer Avellar at Aavellar@lodi.gov.
The suspects are believed to be connected to a red Dodge Charger.