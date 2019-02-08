Filed Under:credit card fraud, Lodi
(CREDIT: LODI PD)


LODI (CBS13) — Lodi Police are looking for the public’s help to identify three women who are suspected of unlawfully using the credit cards of several theft/fraud victims.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to contact Officer Bahr at Gbahr@lodi.gov or Officer Avellar at Aavellar@lodi.gov.

The suspects are believed to be connected to a red Dodge Charger.

