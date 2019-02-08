  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Ione, Mule Creek State Prison

IONE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for an inmate who walked away from Mule Creek State Prison on Thursday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says 34-year-old Zechariah Lee was found to be missing during the inmate count Thursday night. Lee was being housed at the minimum support facility at Mule Creek.

Photo of Zechariah Lee provided by the CDCR.

Lee is serving a three-year sentence out of Sacramento County for a first-degree robbery conviction.

He’s described as being 5’9”, 210 pounds and has tattoos on his head and neck.

Anyone who sees Lee or knows where he might be is asked to contact authorities immediately.

