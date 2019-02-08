STOCKTON (CBS13) – A major Stockton intersection is closed due to a chase and crash and killed one person early Friday morning.

Authorities say the incident started as a chase on northbound Interstate 5. A California Highway Patrol officer tried to pull over a pickup truck, but the vehicle kept on going.

The chase eventually ended in a crash involving three other cars at the intersection of March Lane and Quail Lakes Road.

The owner of the pickup had reported it stolen earlier in the morning after waking up to go to work and finding it gone.

No information about the person killed has been released at this point.

The suspect who was driving the pickup has been taken into custody.

March Lane at Quail Lakes Road is closed for the time being. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.