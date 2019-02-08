  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Watsonville


WATSONVILLE (AP) – A woman has been arrested after surveillance video caught her toppling a crucifix statue and destroying other religious artwork in a Northern California church.

Watsonville Police said 23-year-old Jackeline Chavira caused at least $15,000 in damages at St. Patrick’s Church.

Police said Chavira went on a rampage Wednesday in which she went into two downtown stores, grabbed a religious statue and broke it. Video showed her walking into the church and pushing the 15-foot crucifix to the floor.

Police said Chavira then ran next door to a prayer room where she threw another religious statue on the ground and ripped down two large pieces of art.

A witness later spotted her on the street. She was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of vandalizing a place of worship.

