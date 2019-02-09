SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Episcopal Diocese of Northern California has its first female bishop.

The vote happened today at the Special Electing Convention at Faith Episcopal Church, Cameron Park.

The Reverend Canon Megan M. Traquair was selected from the first slate to ever include female candidates in the diocese of Northern California.

Rev. Canon Megan is currently Canon to the Ordinary in the Diocese of Arizona. Her husband Philip is a pediatrician at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. e Church and a majority of the Standing Committees of the dioceses, the consecration is scheduled for June 29, 2019, at the Mondavi Center in Davis.

The Episcopal Diocese of Northern California is made up of 68 parishes and missions.