



— The storm hammering the Sierra has forced Capitol Corridor to cancel bus service tomorrow.

This includes all routes east of Auburn to Truckee and Reno, as well as all routes east of Placerville to South Lake Tahoe and Stateline.

BUS SERVICE ALERT: Connecting bus service to/from Sierra Nevada/Lake Tahoe area is cancelled Sunday, 2/10 due to winter storm: https://t.co/VrPG36Dvdk — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) February 10, 2019

Busses will continue to run between Sacramento and Auburn, as well as between Sacramento and Placerville.