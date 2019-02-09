Filed Under:Sierra, Storm


LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — The storm hammering the Sierra has forced Capitol Corridor to cancel bus service tomorrow.

ALSO: Sacramento Weather: How Bad Will It Get?

This includes all routes east of Auburn to Truckee and Reno, as well as all routes east of Placerville to South Lake Tahoe and Stateline.

Busses will continue to run between Sacramento and Auburn, as well as between Sacramento and Placerville.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s