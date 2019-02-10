  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This week’s storm is still impacting nearly 20,000 homes in our region.

ALSO: 11,000 PG&amp;E Customers Without Power In Foothills, Sierra After Storms

PG&E says in it’s Sierra Division, which includes El Dorado, Placer and Nevada Counties with most in Pollock Pines and Placerville, there are 9,800 homes currently without power.

In its Stockton Division, comprised of most in Arnold, Murphys, and Mountain Ranch, there are 8,800 homes without power.

Many of those affected have been without power for a week.

 

 

