



— This week’s storm is still impacting nearly 20,000 homes in our region.

PG&E says in it’s Sierra Division, which includes El Dorado, Placer and Nevada Counties with most in Pollock Pines and Placerville, there are 9,800 homes currently without power.

In its Stockton Division, comprised of most in Arnold, Murphys, and Mountain Ranch, there are 8,800 homes without power.

Many of those affected have been without power for a week.