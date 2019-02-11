



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco firefighters are turning to social media to ask for support after they were asked to evict their pet cat from their firehouse because of a complaint.

Employees at Fire Station 49 in a southern part of the city say they were given a Monday deadline before animal control is called on Edna.

KGO-TV reports the firefighters believe an anonymous caller complained about Edna being around firefighting equipment.

Workers tell SFGate in an email that Edna began visiting as a feral kitten and eventually made the station her home.

They say the tortoiseshell cat relieves stress. Photos on the cat’s Instagram account, @fire_cat_edna, show firefighters and staff cuddling and petting the station house kitty.

Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

