



— It’s a bizarre case with yet another twist heading our way Wednesday. Matthew Muller, already convicted in the kidnapping case Vallejo police initially called “a hoax,” could get the opportunity to question his own kidnap victim in court.

Muller, a federal inmate, will act as his own attorney in a new Solano County court case, after firing his public defender.

The Solano County case is charging Muller with rape, robbery, burglary, and kidnap for ransom. They are charges all connected to the federal kidnap case, but never filed by federal prosecutors.

The move gives himself the chance to cross-examine his very own kidnap victim.

“And it’s not just an alleged victim, but it’s already somebody by definition, is ‘the victim,’ it is the person,” Sacramento attorney Mark Reichel said.

The victim, Denise Huskins, was kidnapped by Matthew Muller, according to his own guilty plea in federal court.

Muller, the Harvard educated disbarred attorney, will have the chance to question her in a cross-examination once the D.A. calls her as a witness, setting the stage for an unusual courtroom confrontation.

“I don’t think people understand how uncomfortable it is, how scary it is,” Reichel said.

Reichel says Muller has emailed him with questions about the law, from behind bars.

“I’ve never met him at all, but I can tell you that he really does know the law, knows how to read, and understand, and apply the law,” Reichel said.

Muller will also be able to ask questions to Huskins’ husband Aaron Quinn, who he allegedly tied up and drugged before the kidnapping.

Reichel says the judge will prevent Muller from asking inappropriate questions.

“Cross-examination is actually an art form, it is a skill that either you have developed or you haven’t,” Reichel said. “And when it is done poorly, it’s ugly, it wastes a lot of time, and judges have the ability to stop cross-examination not done the proper way.”

This is not the first time we’ve seen high profile criminals represent themselves in court serial killer Ted Bundy did, as did Charles Manson.

Now Matthew Muller’s case and a victim coming face-to-face with the man already convicted of carrying out this crime, forced to answer to him again, in a courtroom.