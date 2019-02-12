



— It is never too late for love! A nearly 90-year-old-grandmother and her 87-year-old groom tied the knot in a special ceremony in Modesto over the weekend.

You could call them a match made in heaven.

“We met over there in the church. He’s a reverend,” said Omega Sullivan (Anderson).

On Saturday, 89-year-old Sullivan, who turns 90 in May, and her 87-year-old husband, Roy Anderson, tied the knot at Janet’s Flowers and Chapel in Modesto surrounded by approximately 65 of their children, grandchildren, friends, and family.

“It surprised me. It was really great,” said Roy Anderson. “We were only supposed to have close to 15-20 people, but lord they came piling in like stove wood.”

This isn’t the first marriage for the bride and groom, who are originally from Arkansas and Missouri.

ALSO: Woman Gets Wedding Ring Back After Accidentally Flushing It 9 Years Ago

“I’ve been married seven times,” said Sullivan Anderson. “This is the eighth, but to me, this is my first love.”

It’s also the fourth marriage for Anderson.

“And I hope it’s the last one,” laughed Anderson.

“Better be!” joked Sullivan Anderson.

The couple met at the All Seeing Eye Church in Ceres about a year ago.

“She sat down in front of me and I was right behind her and I heard all she said and looked at her and looked at her and looked at her,” said Anderson.

CBS13 asked if they went on a first date.

READ: City Considering Creating Film Office To Lure Film Makers To Sacramento

“Well we used to stop by McDonald’s a lot,” laughed Sullivan.

Those trips became more frequent when the couple’s family said Anderson’s car broke down.

“She started holding his hand in the van when we’d pick him up for church and I thought that was cute,” said Sullivan’s daughter Judy Lucas.

The couple eventually got engaged.

“Did you propose?” asked reporter Linda Mumma.

“Did I?” joked Anderson.

With the help of their family and the flower shop, they planned the wedding in just two days.

“We used Save Mart for the cake and I have to say they did a fantastic job. It was just fabulous,” said Lucas.

Sullivan found her dress at JCPenny and Janet’s Flowers helped with the bouquet and decorations.

READ ALSO: Modesto Police Gets Its First Female K9 Officer

“It’s amazing! I never dreamed it would be like this,” said Anderson.

Sullivan’s daughter was her bridesmaid, her son gave her away.

“I couldn’t see Mom’s face, but I could see his and… I cry just thinking about it… but you could see the love in his face when he said his vows. It was pretty special,” said Lucas.

Proof that it’s never too late to find love.

“I know it’s from God. God brought us together for a reason and I am ecstatically happy,” said Sullivan Anderson.

As for the for their future, like any couple said they will enjoy each other’s company and continue to “serve the Lord.”