YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A 100-200 yard stretch of Highway 505 closed due to flooding late Wednesday in Yolo County.

CHP confirmed that the flooded stretch of the highway is ahead of Highway 16 near Country Road 19. Officers said the water was about a foot deep and rising.

One car had spun out in the water and was stuck, but officers were able to get it out before closing down the road.

Yolo -Hwy 505 northbound & southbound is closed between I-5 and Hwy 16 near Woodland due to roadway flooding. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/o1Cby2OLuG — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 14, 2019

No one was injured.

There is no estimated time of reopening.