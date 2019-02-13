



— Rancho Cordova Police arrested a suspect in connection to two cash register thefts at a Walmart in the past couple weeks.

The two incidents happened on Jan. 30 and Feb. 11 when a suspect reportedly entered the Rancho Cordova Walmart during business hours and stole several hundred dollars from the registers.

As detectives investigated the burglaries, they learned from employees that the same individual was suspected of committing similar thefts at stores in nearby cities.

Investigators learned the suspect was on probation and had outstanding theft-related warrants for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Crime Suppression Unit officers searched the area near the suspect’s residence and reportedly found his vehicle. Officers then pulled over the suspect and arrested 25-year-old Dabie Victor Bartholomew of Sacramento.

Bartholomew was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.