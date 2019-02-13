  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe World's Best
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova, Theft Arrest, Walmart


RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Rancho Cordova Police arrested a suspect in connection to two cash register thefts at a Walmart in the past couple weeks.

The two incidents happened on Jan. 30 and Feb. 11 when a suspect reportedly entered the Rancho Cordova Walmart during business hours and stole several hundred dollars from the registers.

As detectives investigated the burglaries, they learned from employees that the same individual was suspected of committing similar thefts at stores in nearby cities.

READPolice Looking For Help Identifying Indecent Exposure Suspect

Investigators learned the suspect was on probation and had outstanding theft-related warrants for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Crime Suppression Unit officers searched the area near the suspect’s residence and reportedly found his vehicle. Officers then pulled over the suspect and arrested 25-year-old Dabie Victor Bartholomew of Sacramento.

Bartholomew was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s