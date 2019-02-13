



– Sacramento Police are looking for a flasher in the Land Park neighborhood. Investigators have received at least seven reports of indecent exposure in the area and now they’re hoping the public can help them find the suspect.

“He kept like following her so she went in the opposite direction and she caught him fondling himself so she got real scared and ran home,” said Linda Peterson, who lives near Kennedy High School.

It’s an alarming tale Peterson heard when she got a call from school officials saying there is a flasher in their neighborhood.

“It’s scary!” she told CBS13. “I don’t know what the pleasure is sitting in the car, fondling themselves while speaking to children!”

Sacramento Police say it’s happened at least seven times in the last three weeks. Each time in the afternoon hours, with young girls as the target.

“He engages himself in some kind of conversation in order to get the person’s attention so that they can realize he doesn’t have pants on in the car!” said Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento Police Department.

And in many cases, the suspect was touching himself.

“That’s not good at all,” said Donna Lewis, who lives in Land Park. “I see kids riding their bikes, walking home from school, happy. And I want that to continue!”

Most of the victims told police the suspect was driving an older, white 4-door sedan. But Officer Matthew said his description is too vague to make an identification.

“The most common theme is that he’s a male either white or light-skinned Hispanic in his 20s to 30s,” she told CBS13.

While this flasher hasn’t tried to touch any of the girls yet, investigators urge parents to talk to their teens about being alert after school.

“If we happen to see somebody like that we need to use our camera, take a picture of it, post it and let the cops know right away!” Lewis said.

Police are still looking for video of the suspect but need a better description. They’re hoping someone calls in with more details that lead them to the flasher in the neighborhood.