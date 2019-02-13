Red and blue Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A person was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 5 in Stockton late Tuesday night, authorities say.

The incident happened a little after 11:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, north of Pershing Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, a person was walking on the freeway in the #3 lane when they were hit by a car.

CHP says the car didn’t stop or contact law enforcement.

The person was killed in the crash. No information about the person has been released at this point.

Several other unidentified cars hit the person after the initial crash, making the scene span more than 500 feet of northbound I-5. The freeway was closed for about two hours, but was fully reopened by early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call CHP Stockton at (209) 938-4800.