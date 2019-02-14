STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said they arrested a suspect in connection to two separate shooting deaths from the last two years.

Joseph Henderson, 21, was arrested for the June 5, 2017 shooting death of a 21-year-old man on Lebaron Drive and Davis Road. Henderson was also arrested in connection to the April 8, 2018 shooting death of an 18-year-old who was located inside a vehicle in the 3400 block of Manthey Road.

Police say Henderson was taken into custody at a residence in West Stockton and booked into the San Joaquin Jail on homicide charges.

The Stockton Police Department would like to thank the tipsters who provided information to Stockton Crime Stoppers. Stockton Crime Stoppers wants the community to know that they offer anonymity to people who provide information about crimes and will pay a cash reward when the information supplied leads to an arrest.