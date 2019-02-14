  • CBS13On Air

SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several foothill counties Thursday morning.

The warning is in effect for south central El Dorado, central Calaveras and central Amador counties.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms producing heavy rain were seen on Doppler radar a little after 9 a.m. Up to an inch of rain has already fallen, NWS says.

Areas that could experience flooding include:  San Andreas, Rail Road Flat, Glencoe, Mountain Ranch, Pioneer, Cooks Station, Lily Gap, Hodson, Copperopolis, Copper Cove Village and Angels City.

About 1-2 inches more of rain is expected in the areas under the warning.

The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 12:15 p.m.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground now.

