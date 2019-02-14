SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several foothill counties Thursday morning.

The warning is in effect for south central El Dorado, central Calaveras and central Amador counties.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms producing heavy rain were seen on Doppler radar a little after 9 a.m. Up to an inch of rain has already fallen, NWS says.

9:15am – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of El Dorado, Calaveras, & Amador Counties until 12:15pm. A line of thunderstorms has produced very heavy rain. Flooding is possible. Never drive through flooded roads! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dtzAP24YZr — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 14, 2019

Areas that could experience flooding include: San Andreas, Rail Road Flat, Glencoe, Mountain Ranch, Pioneer, Cooks Station, Lily Gap, Hodson, Copperopolis, Copper Cove Village and Angels City.

About 1-2 inches more of rain is expected in the areas under the warning.

The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 12:15 p.m.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground now.